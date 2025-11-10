Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The STREET / Studio VDGA

Community Center
Pune, India
  Studio VDGA
  Area: 1500
  Year: 2024
  • Photographs
    Edmund Sumner
  Lead Architects: Deepak Gugarii
The STREET / Studio VDGA - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. The Street is envisioned as a community house designed for a plotted residential development of modest 1500 sq.ft. plots, where each homeowner builds their own dream home. As urban land becomes increasingly expensive, many families are moving to the city's peripheries. This transition, however, often comes with a loss of the vibrant social life found in traditional neighbourhoods. The Street seeks to bridge this gap by offering a shared space that complements the Indian way of life, rooted in community interaction, cultural continuity, and everyday connection.

Studio VDGA
