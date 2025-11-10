The STREET / Studio VDGA

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. The Street is envisioned as a community house designed for a plotted residential development of modest 1500 sq.ft. plots, where each homeowner builds their own dream home. As urban land becomes increasingly expensive, many families are moving to the city's peripheries. This transition, however, often comes with a loss of the vibrant social life found in traditional neighbourhoods. The Street seeks to bridge this gap by offering a shared space that complements the Indian way of life, rooted in community interaction, cultural continuity, and everyday connection.