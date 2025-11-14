SAP House / Estúdio Brasileiro de Arquitetura + Ateliê AU

•
Santo Antônio do Pinhal, Brazil
-
Architects: Ateliê AU, Estúdio Brasileiro de Arquitetura
- Area: 470 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Manuel Sá
-
Lead Architects: Caio Marçon de Mesquita
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Caio Marçon de Mesquita
- Office: Ateliê AU
- City: Santo Antônio do Pinhal
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The SAP House is located in the Serra da Mantiqueira, on a generous plot of land with a steep slope. The project does not aim to dominate the topography, but rather to accept it as a natural given. It touches the ground only where necessary, allowing the mountain to follow its course. Geography becomes the premise of the design — a house suspended over the mountainside.