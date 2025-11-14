Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  SAP House / Estúdio Brasileiro de Arquitetura + Ateliê AU

SAP House / Estúdio Brasileiro de Arquitetura + Ateliê AU

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Santo Antônio do Pinhal, Brazil
SAP House / Estúdio Brasileiro de Arquitetura + Ateliê AU - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The SAP House is located in the Serra da Mantiqueira, on a generous plot of land with a steep slope. The project does not aim to dominate the topography, but rather to accept it as a natural given. It touches the ground only where necessary, allowing the mountain to follow its course. Geography becomes the premise of the design — a house suspended over the mountainside.

About this office
Estúdio Brasileiro de Arquitetura
Office
Ateliê AU
Office

Concrete

Residential Architecture, Houses, Brazil

Materials and Tags

Concrete, Residential Architecture, Houses, Brazil
Cite: "SAP House / Estúdio Brasileiro de Arquitetura + Ateliê AU" [Casa SAP / Estúdio Brasileiro de Arquitetura + Ateliê AU] 14 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035835/sap-house-estudio-brasileiro-de-arquitetura-plus-atelie-au> ISSN 0719-8884

