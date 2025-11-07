Tighty Whitey House / Maytree Studios

-
Architects: Maytree Studios
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Toby Scott
-
Manufacturers: Fisher & Paykel, Armadillo and Co, Artedomus , Blum, Franca Stone, Polytec
-
Lead Architects: Rebecca Caldwell, Andy Keeffe
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Rebecca Caldwell, Andy Keeffe, Alisha Bouris
- Landscape Architecture: Greencare
- General Contractor: Petro Builders
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Optimum Structures Pty Ltd, Structural Engineer
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Milanovic Neale Consulting Engineers
- City: Brisbane
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. On a steep, compact site in inner-city Brisbane, Tighty Whitey House redefines what's possible within a small urban footprint. Designed by Maytree Studios, the project challenges conventional ideas about scale, privacy, and density—proving that clever design and restraint can create generosity in the most modest conditions.