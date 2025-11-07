Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Tighty Whitey House / Maytree Studios

Tighty Whitey House / Maytree Studios

Save

Tighty Whitey House / Maytree Studios - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Table, ChairTighty Whitey House / Maytree Studios - Interior Photography, Dining room, Patio, Chair, Courtyard, BalconyTighty Whitey House / Maytree Studios - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, StairsTighty Whitey House / Maytree Studios - Exterior PhotographyTighty Whitey House / Maytree Studios - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Brisbane, Australia
  • Architects: Maytree Studios
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Toby Scott
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fisher & Paykel, Armadillo and Co, Artedomus , Blum, Franca Stone, Polytec
  • Lead Architects: Rebecca Caldwell, Andy Keeffe
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Rebecca Caldwell, Andy Keeffe, Alisha Bouris
  • Landscape Architecture: Greencare
  • General Contractor: Petro Builders
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Optimum Structures Pty Ltd, Structural Engineer
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Milanovic Neale Consulting Engineers
  • City: Brisbane
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tighty Whitey House / Maytree Studios - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Toby Scott

Text description provided by the architects. On a steep, compact site in inner-city Brisbane, Tighty Whitey House redefines what's possible within a small urban footprint. Designed by Maytree Studios, the project challenges conventional ideas about scale, privacy, and density—proving that clever design and restraint can create generosity in the most modest conditions.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Maytree Studios
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Tighty Whitey House / Maytree Studios" 07 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035833/tighty-whitey-house-maytree-studios> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags