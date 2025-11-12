Medník House / päivä architekti

+ 39

Category: Houses, Extension

Author: Miloš Munzar

Co Author: Tomáš Kovalčík

Design Team: Klára Jeníková

Geological Survey: Václav Kořán

Statics: Miroslav Krössl

Special Foundations: Michal Budina

Electrical: Jan Lenárt

Fire Safety: Jindřiška Hüttnerová

Heating: Jan Krpata, Jakub Zapior

Steel And Carpentry Structures: Bohumil Turek

Windows: WoodAl

Fireplace: Moderní-krb

Lighting Supplier: Delta Light Czech

Plumbing: CZECH izol

Country: Czechia

Text description provided by the architects. The client's assignment was to expand the existing family house. The existing building was built at the beginning of the 20th century on the edge of a rocky slope above the Sázava River. In 2010, it underwent a major renovation and an extension of the hanging part to the garden. However, it gradually became clear that the size of the building no longer met the client's needs.