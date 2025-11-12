Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Extension
Czechia
  • Category: Houses, Extension
  • Author: Miloš Munzar
  • Co Author: Tomáš Kovalčík
  • Design Team: Klára Jeníková
  • Geological Survey: Václav Kořán
  • Statics: Miroslav Krössl
  • Special Foundations: Michal Budina
  • Electrical: Jan Lenárt
  • Fire Safety: Jindřiška Hüttnerová
  • Heating: Jan Krpata, Jakub Zapior
  • Steel And Carpentry Structures: Bohumil Turek
  • Windows: WoodAl
  • Fireplace: Moderní-krb
  • Lighting Supplier: Delta Light Czech
  • Plumbing: CZECH izol
  • Country: Czechia
Medník House / päivä architekti - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Radek Úlehla

Text description provided by the architects. The client's assignment was to expand the existing family house. The existing building was built at the beginning of the 20th century on the edge of a rocky slope above the Sázava River. In 2010, it underwent a major renovation and an extension of the hanging part to the garden. However, it gradually became clear that the size of the building no longer met the client's needs.

päivä architekti
Cite: "Medník House / päivä architekti" 12 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035810/mednik-house-paiva-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

