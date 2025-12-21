Estels House / ENDALT Arquitectes

+ 18

Houses, Restoration • Albal, Spain Architects: ENDALT Arquitectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 152 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: David Zarzoso

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Casa suau , La Mediterranea , Lebrel Furniture , Sargadelos , Sklum

Lead Architects: Marcel·lí Rosaleny Gamón, Carles Rosaleny Gamón

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The traditional houses of Valencian villages—such as those in l'Horta, la Ribera, or la Safor—share a humble yet deeply meaningful architecture. With a recognizable layout —entrance for the cart, main hall, cool room, kitchen, and attic— they were conceived as places to live, work, and coexist. Their value lies in repetition, functionality, and adaptation to the environment, built with local materials such as rammed earth, lime, clay, or reed, the result of knowledge passed down through generations.