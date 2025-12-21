Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Estels House / ENDALT Arquitectes

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Restoration
Albal, Spain
  • Architects: ENDALT Arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  152
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Zarzoso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Casa suau, La Mediterranea, Lebrel Furniture, Sargadelos, Sklum
  • Lead Architects: Marcel·lí Rosaleny Gamón, Carles Rosaleny Gamón
Estels House / ENDALT Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door, Concrete
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. The traditional houses of Valencian villages—such as those in l'Horta, la Ribera, or la Safor—share a humble yet deeply meaningful architecture. With a recognizable layout —entrance for the cart, main hall, cool room, kitchen, and attic— they were conceived as places to live, work, and coexist. Their value lies in repetition, functionality, and adaptation to the environment, built with local materials such as rammed earth, lime, clay, or reed, the result of knowledge passed down through generations.

About this office
ENDALT Arquitectes
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationSpain
Cite: "Estels House / ENDALT Arquitectes" 21 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035806/estels-house-endalt-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

