Estels House / ENDALT Arquitectes

•
Albal, Spain
-
Architects: ENDALT Arquitectes
- Area: 152 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:David Zarzoso
-
Manufacturers: Casa suau, La Mediterranea, Lebrel Furniture, Sargadelos, Sklum
-
Lead Architects: Marcel·lí Rosaleny Gamón, Carles Rosaleny Gamón
- Category: Houses, Restoration
- City: Albal
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The traditional houses of Valencian villages—such as those in l'Horta, la Ribera, or la Safor—share a humble yet deeply meaningful architecture. With a recognizable layout —entrance for the cart, main hall, cool room, kitchen, and attic— they were conceived as places to live, work, and coexist. Their value lies in repetition, functionality, and adaptation to the environment, built with local materials such as rammed earth, lime, clay, or reed, the result of knowledge passed down through generations.