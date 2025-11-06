Orijins Coffee Shop / VSHD Design

+ 15

Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Lead Designer: Rania M Hamed

Senior Designer: Arianna Cardin

Project Manager: Bryan Miranda

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

Conveniently located on the street level of the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Orijins, a sleek new coffee shop designed by Dubai-based interior design firm VSHD, draws its inspiration from the beautiful imperfections found in nature. Simplistic in form and rich in texture and materials, the design of the café showcases the beauty that can be found in a sparsely decorated space of muted plaster and opaque creamy hues, which borrow their subdued colors from natural elements such as sand, shells, stone, and wood. In the absence of a rich use of décor, visitors are instead prompted by the forms that bring the space to life, such as the curved volumes in the ceiling, which provide a feeling of calm and grounding.