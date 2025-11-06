Orijins Coffee Shop / VSHD Design

-
Architects: VSHD Design
- Area: 105 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Oculis Project
- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Lead Designer: Rania M Hamed
- Senior Designer: Arianna Cardin
- Project Manager: Bryan Miranda
- City: Dubai
- Country: United Arab Emirates
Conveniently located on the street level of the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Orijins, a sleek new coffee shop designed by Dubai-based interior design firm VSHD, draws its inspiration from the beautiful imperfections found in nature. Simplistic in form and rich in texture and materials, the design of the café showcases the beauty that can be found in a sparsely decorated space of muted plaster and opaque creamy hues, which borrow their subdued colors from natural elements such as sand, shells, stone, and wood. In the absence of a rich use of décor, visitors are instead prompted by the forms that bring the space to life, such as the curved volumes in the ceiling, which provide a feeling of calm and grounding.