Thebarton Theatre Complex Redevelopment / JPE Design Studio

•
Adelaide, Australia
-
Architects: JPE Design Studio
- Area: 3600 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Simon McClure
-
Manufacturers: Fielders Boulevard Cladding, VMZinc Cladding
-
Lead Architects: Charles Tindley
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Theaters & Performance, Renovation
- Lead Team: Kelsie Lafont-Hamon, Tom Vinall
- Design Team: Ellana Tennant, Emma Wood, Janelle Arbon, Dengxiao Xia, Samuel Barrera
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KBR Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KBR Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: KBR Engineers
- General Contractor: Kennett Builders
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: RLB
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: D Squared Consulting
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Resonate Consultants
- Architecture Offices: BB Architects (Heritage Consultant)
- Urban Planning: Masterplan Town & Country Planners
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: MFY Traffic Engineers
- City: Adelaide
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Thebarton Theatre is a live entertainment venue and South Australian icon, affectionately known to locals as 'Thebby'. Opened in 1928 as Thebarton Town Hall, the theatre is a State Heritage-listed venue owned by the local council, City of West Torrens.