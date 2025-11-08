Thebarton Theatre Complex Redevelopment / JPE Design Studio

+ 20

Category: Theaters & Performance, Renovation

Lead Team: Kelsie Lafont-Hamon, Tom Vinall

Design Team: Ellana Tennant, Emma Wood, Janelle Arbon, Dengxiao Xia, Samuel Barrera

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KBR Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KBR Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Services: KBR Engineers

General Contractor: Kennett Builders

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: RLB

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: D Squared Consulting

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Resonate Consultants

Architecture Offices: BB Architects (Heritage Consultant)

Urban Planning: Masterplan Town & Country Planners

Engineering & Consulting > Other: MFY Traffic Engineers

City: Adelaide

Country: Australia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Thebarton Theatre is a live entertainment venue and South Australian icon, affectionately known to locals as 'Thebby'. Opened in 1928 as Thebarton Town Hall, the theatre is a State Heritage-listed venue owned by the local council, City of West Torrens.