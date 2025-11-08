Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Thebarton Theatre Complex Redevelopment / JPE Design Studio

Thebarton Theatre Complex Redevelopment / JPE Design Studio - Image 2 of 25Thebarton Theatre Complex Redevelopment / JPE Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyThebarton Theatre Complex Redevelopment / JPE Design Studio - Interior PhotographyThebarton Theatre Complex Redevelopment / JPE Design Studio - Interior PhotographyThebarton Theatre Complex Redevelopment / JPE Design Studio - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Theaters & Performance, Renovation
Adelaide, Australia
  • Architects: JPE Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simon McClure
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fielders Boulevard Cladding, VMZinc Cladding
  • Lead Architects: Charles Tindley
  • Lead Team: Kelsie Lafont-Hamon, Tom Vinall
  • Design Team: Ellana Tennant, Emma Wood, Janelle Arbon, Dengxiao Xia, Samuel Barrera
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KBR Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KBR Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: KBR Engineers
  • General Contractor: Kennett Builders
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: RLB
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: D Squared Consulting
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Resonate Consultants
  • Architecture Offices: BB Architects (Heritage Consultant)
  • Urban Planning: Masterplan Town & Country Planners
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: MFY Traffic Engineers
  • City: Adelaide
  • Country: Australia
Save this picture!
Thebarton Theatre Complex Redevelopment / JPE Design Studio - Image 6 of 25
© Simon McClure

Text description provided by the architects. Thebarton Theatre is a live entertainment venue and South Australian icon, affectionately known to locals as 'Thebby'. Opened in 1928 as Thebarton Town Hall, the theatre is a State Heritage-listed venue owned by the local council, City of West Torrens.

JPE Design Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
