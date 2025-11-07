Namia River Retreat / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture + T3 ARCHITECTS

-
Architects: T3 ARCHITECTS
Landscape Architects: LJ-Group Landscape Architecture
- Area: 44000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Trieu Chien, Truong Nhat Huy
-
Manufacturers: DASSO, TDT Danang GRC
-
Lead Architects: T3 Architects
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Design Team: Pedro Pedalino, Daniel Alonso, Phuong Nguyen, Huy Truong, Kha Pham, Ho Gia Luan, Quy Le
- Project Management: Lumina Wellbeing - Operator
- Interior Design: LifeStyle Connected, Florence Mussou - Art Director
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Kobi Lighting Studio
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Indochina E&C
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Tran Duc Homes
- City: Hội An
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Namia River Retreat is a five-star sustainable wellness resort located on a five-hectare private island along the Thu Bon River, less than two kilometers from Hoi An Ancient Town. Set within a landscape of tropical abundance and cultural depth, the project honors the identity of Quang Nam Province — a place where nature, history, and craftsmanship coexist in harmony. The design draws inspiration from the area's UNESCO World Heritage status, emphasizing the preservation of local character and ecological integrity while shaping a contemporary retreat for rest and renewal.