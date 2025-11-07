Namia River Retreat / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture + T3 ARCHITECTS

Save this picture! Courtesy of Small Luxury Hotels and Namia River Retreat

Category: Hospitality Architecture

Design Team: Pedro Pedalino, Daniel Alonso, Phuong Nguyen, Huy Truong, Kha Pham, Ho Gia Luan, Quy Le

Project Management: Lumina Wellbeing - Operator

Interior Design: LifeStyle Connected, Florence Mussou - Art Director

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Kobi Lighting Studio

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Indochina E&C

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Tran Duc Homes

City: Hội An

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Namia River Retreat is a five-star sustainable wellness resort located on a five-hectare private island along the Thu Bon River, less than two kilometers from Hoi An Ancient Town. Set within a landscape of tropical abundance and cultural depth, the project honors the identity of Quang Nam Province — a place where nature, history, and craftsmanship coexist in harmony. The design draws inspiration from the area's UNESCO World Heritage status, emphasizing the preservation of local character and ecological integrity while shaping a contemporary retreat for rest and renewal.