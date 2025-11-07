Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Namia River Retreat / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture + T3 ARCHITECTS

Namia River Retreat / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture + T3 ARCHITECTS

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture
Hội An, Vietnam
  • Design Team: Pedro Pedalino, Daniel Alonso, Phuong Nguyen, Huy Truong, Kha Pham, Ho Gia Luan, Quy Le
  • Project Management: Lumina Wellbeing - Operator
  • Interior Design: LifeStyle Connected, Florence Mussou - Art Director
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Kobi Lighting Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Indochina E&C
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Tran Duc Homes
  • City: Hội An
  • Country: Vietnam
  
Namia River Retreat / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture + T3 ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Namia River Retreat is a five-star sustainable wellness resort located on a five-hectare private island along the Thu Bon River, less than two kilometers from Hoi An Ancient Town. Set within a landscape of tropical abundance and cultural depth, the project honors the identity of Quang Nam Province — a place where nature, history, and craftsmanship coexist in harmony. The design draws inspiration from the area's UNESCO World Heritage status, emphasizing the preservation of local character and ecological integrity while shaping a contemporary retreat for rest and renewal.

About this office
T3 ARCHITECTS
Office
LJ-Group Landscape Architecture
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureVietnam
Cite: "Namia River Retreat / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture + T3 ARCHITECTS" 07 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035786/namia-river-retreat-lj-group-landscape-architecture-plus-t3-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags