  Co-Housing Munich / AllesWirdGut Architektur

Co-Housing Munich / AllesWirdGut Architektur

Co-Housing Munich / AllesWirdGut Architektur

Housing
Munich, Germany
  • Category: Housing
  • Team Competition: Christopher Palm, Felix Reiner, Franziska Nuber, Alexander Gass, Alexandra Hegmann, Arno Denk, Carina Faustmann, Christian Slama, Eileen Dorer, Jan Fischer, Jan Schröder, Katrin Schubert, Lukás Morong, Leonie Winkler, Martina Berlin
  • Fire Protection Planning: Bauart Brandschutz GmbH
  • Open Space Planning: bauchplan
  • Project Planning: Titus Bernhard Architects, Köhler Architects
  • City: Munich
  • Country: Germany
Co-Housing Munich / AllesWirdGut Architektur - Aerial View Photography
© Connolly Weber Photography

Text description provided by the architects. At home in the city, in the country—A pioneering project that speaks of the harvests of everyday urban life. In the transition zone between city and country, on a site in Munich's Freiham urban development area, a residential project has been completed that offers rooms for different intensities of communal living—from individual apartments to housing communities with shared living rooms, and to cluster apartments.

AllesWirdGut Architektur
Steel, Concrete

Residential Architecture, Housing

