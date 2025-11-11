Co-Housing Munich / AllesWirdGut Architektur

+ 17

Category: Housing

Team Competition: Christopher Palm, Felix Reiner, Franziska Nuber, Alexander Gass, Alexandra Hegmann, Arno Denk, Carina Faustmann, Christian Slama, Eileen Dorer, Jan Fischer, Jan Schröder, Katrin Schubert, Lukás Morong, Leonie Winkler, Martina Berlin

Fire Protection Planning: Bauart Brandschutz GmbH

Open Space Planning: bauchplan

Project Planning: Titus Bernhard Architects, Köhler Architects

City: Munich

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. At home in the city, in the country—A pioneering project that speaks of the harvests of everyday urban life. In the transition zone between city and country, on a site in Munich's Freiham urban development area, a residential project has been completed that offers rooms for different intensities of communal living—from individual apartments to housing communities with shared living rooms, and to cluster apartments.