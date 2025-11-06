Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Punangairi Visitor Centre / Sheppard & Rout Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Visitor Center, Sustainability
Punakaiki, New Zealand
  • Cultural Collaboration: Ngāti Waewae (Poutini Ngāi Tahu)
  • Project Team: Jasper Van der Lingen (Project Director), Steven Orr (Lead Architect), Max Warren (Project Architect), Thomas Strange (Project Architect), Mel North (Interior Designer)
  • Builder: Naylor Love
  • Structural Engineer: Lewis Bradford Consulting Engineers
  • Landscape Design: Kamo Marsh
  • Client: Ngāti Waewae (Operator/Occupant), Department of Conservation (DOC) (Occupant)
  • City: Punakaiki
  • Country: New Zealand
Punangairi Visitor Centre / Sheppard & Rout Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Jason Mann

Set against the wild limestone cliffs and dense coastal forest of Punakaiki, Punangairi redefines what a visitor centre can be. Designed by Sheppard & Rout Architects, in collaboration with Ngāti Waewae, the project moves beyond tourism infrastructure to become an act of cultural and ecological restoration.

About this office
Sheppard & Rout Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningSustainabilityNew Zealand
Cite: "Punangairi Visitor Centre / Sheppard & Rout Architects" 06 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035752/punangairi-visitor-centre-sheppard-and-rout-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

