Punangairi Visitor Centre / Sheppard & Rout Architects

•
Punakaiki, New Zealand
-
Architects: Sheppard & Rout Architects
- Area: 1350 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jason Mann
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Visitor Center, Sustainability
- Cultural Collaboration: Ngāti Waewae (Poutini Ngāi Tahu)
- Project Team: Jasper Van der Lingen (Project Director), Steven Orr (Lead Architect), Max Warren (Project Architect), Thomas Strange (Project Architect), Mel North (Interior Designer)
- Builder: Naylor Love
- Structural Engineer: Lewis Bradford Consulting Engineers
- Landscape Design: Kamo Marsh
- Client: Ngāti Waewae (Operator/Occupant), Department of Conservation (DOC) (Occupant)
- City: Punakaiki
- Country: New Zealand
Set against the wild limestone cliffs and dense coastal forest of Punakaiki, Punangairi redefines what a visitor centre can be. Designed by Sheppard & Rout Architects, in collaboration with Ngāti Waewae, the project moves beyond tourism infrastructure to become an act of cultural and ecological restoration.