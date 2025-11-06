Punangairi Visitor Centre / Sheppard & Rout Architects

+ 25

Category: Visitor Center, Sustainability

Cultural Collaboration: Ngāti Waewae (Poutini Ngāi Tahu)

Project Team: Jasper Van der Lingen (Project Director), Steven Orr (Lead Architect), Max Warren (Project Architect), Thomas Strange (Project Architect), Mel North (Interior Designer)

Builder: Naylor Love

Structural Engineer: Lewis Bradford Consulting Engineers

Landscape Design: Kamo Marsh

Client: Ngāti Waewae (Operator/Occupant), Department of Conservation (DOC) (Occupant)

City: Punakaiki

Country: New Zealand

Set against the wild limestone cliffs and dense coastal forest of Punakaiki, Punangairi redefines what a visitor centre can be. Designed by Sheppard & Rout Architects, in collaboration with Ngāti Waewae, the project moves beyond tourism infrastructure to become an act of cultural and ecological restoration.