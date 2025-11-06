Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Cobbadah Beach House / Hayman + Charlton Architects

Cobbadah Beach House / Hayman + Charlton Architects

Save

Cobbadah Beach House / Hayman + Charlton Architects - Exterior PhotographyCobbadah Beach House / Hayman + Charlton Architects - Interior Photography, Coast, Chair, BalconyCobbadah Beach House / Hayman + Charlton Architects - Interior Photography, Balcony, DeckCobbadah Beach House / Hayman + Charlton Architects - Image 24 of 32Cobbadah Beach House / Hayman + Charlton Architects - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Queensland, Australia
  • Architects: Hayman + Charlton Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  432
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andy Macpherson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fisher & Paykel, Abodo, Artedomus, Brickworks, Brodware, Chant, Dulux, Ecooutdoor, Glosswood, James Hardie, Laminex, Stuv, Velux
  • Lead Architects: Hannah Charlton, Craig Hayman
  • Category: Houses
  • General Contractor: Kamber Constructions
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ingineered
  • City: Queensland
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cobbadah Beach House / Hayman + Charlton Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Andy Macpherson

Text description provided by the architects. Cobbadah Beach House is a multi-generational home located at Tugun, a laid-back surf beach on the Gold Coast in southern Queensland. The house is situated on the ridge of a densely vegetated bluff above a beach, with panoramic views to South Stradbroke Island to the north and Coolangatta headland to the south.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Hayman + Charlton Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Cobbadah Beach House / Hayman + Charlton Architects" 06 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035750/cobbadah-beach-house-hayman-plus-charlton-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags