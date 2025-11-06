Cobbadah Beach House / Hayman + Charlton Architects

+ 27

Category: Houses

General Contractor: Kamber Constructions

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ingineered

City: Queensland

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Cobbadah Beach House is a multi-generational home located at Tugun, a laid-back surf beach on the Gold Coast in southern Queensland. The house is situated on the ridge of a densely vegetated bluff above a beach, with panoramic views to South Stradbroke Island to the north and Coolangatta headland to the south.