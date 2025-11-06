Cobbadah Beach House / Hayman + Charlton Architects

-
Architects: Hayman + Charlton Architects
- Area: 432 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Andy Macpherson
-
Manufacturers: Fisher & Paykel, Abodo, Artedomus, Brickworks, Brodware, Chant, Dulux, Ecooutdoor, Glosswood, James Hardie, Laminex, Stuv, Velux
-
Lead Architects: Hannah Charlton, Craig Hayman
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Cobbadah Beach House is a multi-generational home located at Tugun, a laid-back surf beach on the Gold Coast in southern Queensland. The house is situated on the ridge of a densely vegetated bluff above a beach, with panoramic views to South Stradbroke Island to the north and Coolangatta headland to the south.