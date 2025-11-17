Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. China
  5. Merryda Wiki World-Secret Camp / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

Merryda Wiki World-Secret Camp / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

Save

Merryda Wiki World-Secret Camp / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Image 2 of 51Merryda Wiki World-Secret Camp / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Image 3 of 51Merryda Wiki World-Secret Camp / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Image 4 of 51Merryda Wiki World-Secret Camp / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Image 5 of 51Merryda Wiki World-Secret Camp / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - More Images+ 46

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hospitality Architecture, Houses
Wuhan, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Merryda Wiki World-Secret Camp / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Image 7 of 51
© Arch-Exist

"Merryda Wiki World • Secret Camp" is a forest retreat camp created by United Investment Merryda Hotel Management Group in collaboration with Wiki World. Located on Cihui Street in Dongxihu District, Wuhan, this project is set within a metasequoia forest inhabited by migratory birds, where over a dozen treehouses are discreetly nestled. It is a magical project—each treehouse seems to have evolved from the birds themselves, each one a friend to the birds perched among the treetops. On ordinary days, you can come here to chirp and chatter along with the birds, keeping them company. This project is also part of the "Wiki Building School" co-building with nature initiative, representing another attempt by our team to explore the diversity of living spaces.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Advanced Architecture Lab
Office
Wiki World
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesChina

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "Merryda Wiki World-Secret Camp / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab" 17 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035749/merryda-wiki-world-secret-camp-wiki-world-plus-advanced-architecture-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arch-Exist

美悦达个个世界-秘境树屋营地 / 个个世界 + 先进建筑实验室 AaL

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags