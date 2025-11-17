Merryda Wiki World-Secret Camp / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

+ 46

Category: Hospitality Architecture, Houses

Design Team Leader: Mu Wei, Feng Zhaoxian, Wu Baorong, He Wen, Xu Xiaodong, Liao Xiaotian, Wang Yuanying, Chen Liang

Client: United Investment Merryda Hotel Management Group

Illustration: Wang Yuanying

City: Wuhan

Country: China

"Merryda Wiki World • Secret Camp" is a forest retreat camp created by United Investment Merryda Hotel Management Group in collaboration with Wiki World. Located on Cihui Street in Dongxihu District, Wuhan, this project is set within a metasequoia forest inhabited by migratory birds, where over a dozen treehouses are discreetly nestled. It is a magical project—each treehouse seems to have evolved from the birds themselves, each one a friend to the birds perched among the treetops. On ordinary days, you can come here to chirp and chatter along with the birds, keeping them company. This project is also part of the "Wiki Building School" co-building with nature initiative, representing another attempt by our team to explore the diversity of living spaces.