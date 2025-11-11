Fowóralé II. Aqualina Beach House / Oshinowo Studio

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Fowóralé II extends the calm, coastal character of the original building, completed in 2024 along the quiet, sun-dappled sands of Ilashe. This extension unfolds as a natural continuation of the first phase, with spaces thoughtfully oriented to capture natural light, coastal breezes, and views of the shoreline. The design balances areas for communal gathering with quieter moments of retreat, supporting everyday activity in harmony with the sea. In this phase, the extension gains a more outward-facing dimension to meet the client's evolving program, introducing spaces for dining, connection, and curated social experiences while maintaining the structure's balance and order and adding a warmer, more inviting character. Rather than appearing as an addition, the extension feels like a gentle widening of the building's spatial and experiential boundaries.