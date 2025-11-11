Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Nigeria
  5. Fowóralé II. Aqualina Beach House / Oshinowo Studio

Fowóralé II. Aqualina Beach House / Oshinowo Studio

Save

Fowóralé II. Aqualina Beach House / Oshinowo Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, LightingFowóralé II. Aqualina Beach House / Oshinowo Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Balcony, PatioFowóralé II. Aqualina Beach House / Oshinowo Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairFowóralé II. Aqualina Beach House / Oshinowo Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, LightingFowóralé II. Aqualina Beach House / Oshinowo Studio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Extension
Lagos, Nigeria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fowóralé II. Aqualina Beach House / Oshinowo Studio - Image 6 of 19
© Tolu Sanusi

Text description provided by the architects. Fowóralé II extends the calm, coastal character of the original building, completed in 2024 along the quiet, sun-dappled sands of Ilashe. This extension unfolds as a natural continuation of the first phase, with spaces thoughtfully oriented to capture natural light, coastal breezes, and views of the shoreline. The design balances areas for communal gathering with quieter moments of retreat, supporting everyday activity in harmony with the sea. In this phase, the extension gains a more outward-facing dimension to meet the client's evolving program, introducing spaces for dining, connection, and curated social experiences while maintaining the structure's balance and order and adding a warmer, more inviting character. Rather than appearing as an addition, the extension feels like a gentle widening of the building's spatial and experiential boundaries.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Oshinowo Studio
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionNigeria

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionNigeria
Cite: "Fowóralé II. Aqualina Beach House / Oshinowo Studio" 11 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035748/foworale-ii-aqualina-beach-house-oshinowo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags