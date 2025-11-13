Jeronimo House / stefano riva architetto

•
Barrô, Portugal
Architects: stefano riva architetto
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Attilio Fiumarella
Manufacturers: Pereira Melo & Ribeiro Lda.
Lead Architect: Stefano Riva
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Omar Sala
- Project Team: Daniela Marques, Yasmine Tanouti, Aurora Mason, Francisco Riva
- Client: Jeronimo Montenegro - Quinta do Torgal Barrô Resende
- Collaborators: Omar Sala, Daniela Marques, Yasmine Tanouti, Aurora Mason Francisco Riva
- Engineering Team: Jorge Gomes, JG- Projectos de Engenharia
- Builder: Pereira Melo & Ribeiro Lda
- City: Barrô
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a property in the Douro Barro region – Resende – an area known for its vineyard landscape.