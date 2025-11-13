Jeronimo House / stefano riva architetto

+ 15

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Omar Sala

Project Team: Daniela Marques, Yasmine Tanouti, Aurora Mason, Francisco Riva

Client: Jeronimo Montenegro - Quinta do Torgal Barrô Resende

Collaborators: Omar Sala, Daniela Marques, Yasmine Tanouti, Aurora Mason Francisco Riva

Engineering Team: Jorge Gomes, JG- Projectos de Engenharia

Builder: Pereira Melo & Ribeiro Lda

City: Barrô

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a property in the Douro Barro region – Resende – an area known for its vineyard landscape.