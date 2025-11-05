Etxenoi Pavilion / AMA architectural office

+ 15

Category: Installation

City: Bilbao

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. In cities, containers filled with construction debris and discarded furniture are evidence of constant interior renovations driven more by aesthetic trends and marketing strategies than by real functional needs. This same superficial impulse is also reflected in public spaces and buildings, where many interventions prioritise image over fundamental aspects such as accessibility, comfort, or future adaptability.