Hotel + Social Community Center / MEII ESTUDIO

Cartagena, Spain
  • Architects: MEII ESTUDIO
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
    Photographs:hiperfocal
Hotel + Social Community Center / MEII ESTUDIO - Exterior Photography
The void left in the heart of a neighborhood when a school closes is difficult to fill. This was the case with this 1970s school, built according to the same standards as many others of its time in southeastern Spain. When the educational program was relocated, the life and activity once linked to the school disappeared, leaving behind an empty building at the center of the neighborhood.

Cite: "Hotel + Social Community Center / MEII ESTUDIO" 14 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035722/hotel-plus-social-meii-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

