Hotel + Social Community Center / MEII ESTUDIO

Cartagena, Spain
Architects: MEII ESTUDIO
- Area: 730 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:hiperfocal
Lead Architects: Elvira Carrión, Jose M Mateo
The void left in the heart of a neighborhood when a school closes is difficult to fill. This was the case with this 1970s school, built according to the same standards as many others of its time in southeastern Spain. When the educational program was relocated, the life and activity once linked to the school disappeared, leaving behind an empty building at the center of the neighborhood.