Hotel + Social Community Center / MEII ESTUDIO

+ 11

Community Center • Cartagena, Spain Architects: MEII ESTUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 730 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: hiperfocal

Lead Architects: Elvira Carrión, Jose M Mateo

Category: Community Center

Lead Team: Jose María Mateo y Elvira Carrión

Design Team: Javier Albacete, Andrea Sanabria, Juan Antonio Abril

General Contractor: MGM Construcciones

City: Cartagena

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

The void left in the heart of a neighborhood when a school closes is difficult to fill. This was the case with this 1970s school, built according to the same standards as many others of its time in southeastern Spain. When the educational program was relocated, the life and activity once linked to the school disappeared, leaving behind an empty building at the center of the neighborhood.