Jeddah Culture Square / Urko Sanchez Architects

Architects: Urko Sanchez Architects
- Area: 28000 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Arch-Exist
Lead Architects: Marwan Zouein
- Category: Public Space, Cultural Architecture
- Design Team: Marwan Zouein, Estrella de Andrés, Alfredo Entrala, Eloy Fernanz, Carmen Gamboa, Malena Martus, Victor Mascato, Manuel Merino, Borja Pérez, Pilar Riesco, Fernando Rodriguez, Guillermo Palenzuela
- City: Jeddah
- Country: Saudi Arabia
Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of the Historic Jeddah Waterfront Regeneration Initiative, the Culture Square stands as a bold statement of renewal, an intersection where memory, art, and urban transformation converge. The project reimagines the northern edge of Al Arbaeen Lagoon, facing Al-Balad, Jeddah's storied historic district, and forms part of a larger vision to turn the lagoon's perimeter into a sustainable, mixed-use urban hub.