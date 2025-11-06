Jeddah Culture Square / Urko Sanchez Architects

+ 33

Category: Public Space, Cultural Architecture

Design Team: Marwan Zouein, Estrella de Andrés, Alfredo Entrala, Eloy Fernanz, Carmen Gamboa, Malena Martus, Victor Mascato, Manuel Merino, Borja Pérez, Pilar Riesco, Fernando Rodriguez, Guillermo Palenzuela

City: Jeddah

Country: Saudi Arabia

Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of the Historic Jeddah Waterfront Regeneration Initiative, the Culture Square stands as a bold statement of renewal, an intersection where memory, art, and urban transformation converge. The project reimagines the northern edge of Al Arbaeen Lagoon, facing Al-Balad, Jeddah's storied historic district, and forms part of a larger vision to turn the lagoon's perimeter into a sustainable, mixed-use urban hub.