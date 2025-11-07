Nishiogi Comichi Terrace / Naruse Inokuma Architects

-
Architects: Naruse Inokuma Architects
- Area: 1640 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Masao Nishikawa
Manufacturers: Creative life, IOC, Miratap, Sangetsu, Taiheiyo Precast Concrete Industry
Lead Architects: Yuri Naruse, Jun Inokuma, Taiki Hayata, Mihoshi Ikawa, Shione Yamada
- Category: Housing
- Sanitation: KANKYO ENGINEERING Inc.
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This cluster of row houses is located about ten minutes on foot from Nishi-Ogikubo Station in a quiet residential area of Suginami, Tokyo, within a neighborhood of detached homes. While Nishi-Ogikubo is often associated with its lively backstreets, bars, and independent shops, a short walk away reveals a calmer landscape of narrow lanes, flourishing gardens, and a dense yet humane living environment.