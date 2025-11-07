Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Japan
  Nishiogi Comichi Terrace / Naruse Inokuma Architects

Nishiogi Comichi Terrace / Naruse Inokuma Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Housing
Tokyo, Japan
Nishiogi Comichi Terrace / Naruse Inokuma Architects - Exterior Photography
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. This cluster of row houses is located about ten minutes on foot from Nishi-Ogikubo Station in a quiet residential area of Suginami, Tokyo, within a neighborhood of detached homes. While Nishi-Ogikubo is often associated with its lively backstreets, bars, and independent shops, a short walk away reveals a calmer landscape of narrow lanes, flourishing gardens, and a dense yet humane living environment.

About this office
Naruse Inokuma Architects
Office

#Tags

Cite: "Nishiogi Comichi Terrace / Naruse Inokuma Architects" 07 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035719/nishiogi-comichi-terrace-naruse-inokuma-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

