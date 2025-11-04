Twin House / Design Work Group

-
Architects: Design Work Group
- Area: 1570 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Vinay Panjwani
-
-
Lead Architects: Bharat Patel, Jitendra Sabalpara, Dinesh Suthar
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Manan Govani, Hardik Padmani
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sai Consultants Hiren G.Desai
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Malwawala Engineering services private limited
- General Contractor: Kalpesh patel
- Project Management: Dioro
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Everest Refrigeration Service
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Furnovva kuchen
- City: Surat
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the urban fabric of Surat, Gujarat, Twin House by Design Work Group (DWG) is a compelling architectural response to the evolving dynamics of contemporary Indian living. Conceptualized as a residence for two sibling families, the project embodies a layered interpretation of duality—independence and togetherness, rawness and warmth, monolith and lightness. It celebrates the ethos of familial bonds while embracing modernist design sensibilities rooted in material honesty, minimalism, and spatial harmony.