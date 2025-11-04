Twin House / Design Work Group

+ 22

Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Manan Govani, Hardik Padmani

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sai Consultants Hiren G.Desai

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Malwawala Engineering services private limited

General Contractor: Kalpesh patel

Project Management: Dioro

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Everest Refrigeration Service

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Furnovva kuchen

City: Surat

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the urban fabric of Surat, Gujarat, Twin House by Design Work Group (DWG) is a compelling architectural response to the evolving dynamics of contemporary Indian living. Conceptualized as a residence for two sibling families, the project embodies a layered interpretation of duality—independence and togetherness, rawness and warmth, monolith and lightness. It celebrates the ethos of familial bonds while embracing modernist design sensibilities rooted in material honesty, minimalism, and spatial harmony.