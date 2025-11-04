Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Twin House / Design Work Group

Twin House / Design Work Group

  • Architects: Design Work Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1570
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vinay Panjwani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Miele, Mapei Chemical , Micro light, Mitsubishi Electric, Toto
  • Lead Architects: Bharat Patel, Jitendra Sabalpara, Dinesh Suthar
  • Lead Team: Manan Govani, Hardik Padmani
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sai Consultants Hiren G.Desai
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Malwawala Engineering services private limited
  • General Contractor: Kalpesh patel
  • Project Management: Dioro
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Everest Refrigeration Service
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Furnovva kuchen
Twin House / Design Work Group - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Vinay Panjwani

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the urban fabric of Surat, Gujarat, Twin House by Design Work Group (DWG) is a compelling architectural response to the evolving dynamics of contemporary Indian living. Conceptualized as a residence for two sibling families, the project embodies a layered interpretation of duality—independence and togetherness, rawness and warmth, monolith and lightness. It celebrates the ethos of familial bonds while embracing modernist design sensibilities rooted in material honesty, minimalism, and spatial harmony.

Project gallery

Design Work Group
Concrete

