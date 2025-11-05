KASAMABI Sauna / ujizono architects

More SpecsLess Specs
Architects: ujizono architects
- Area: 81 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Yosuke Ohtake
Text description provided by the architects. We planned a sauna facility in Kasama City, known since the Edo period as a center for Kasama ware and ceramics. The site is surrounded by a complex mix of environments: scattered ceramics schools, art museums, and golf facilities, yet also densely lined with residential homes. As a facility intended for use without clothing, the site could be read as being in a four-sided siege situation, enclosed by buildings and open fields.