Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Egypt
  5. Pergola Community Arts Space / CLUSTER + THISS Studio

Pergola Community Arts Space / CLUSTER + THISS Studio

Save

Pergola Community Arts Space / CLUSTER + THISS Studio - Exterior Photography Pergola Community Arts Space / CLUSTER + THISS Studio - Exterior Photography Pergola Community Arts Space / CLUSTER + THISS Studio - Interior Photography Pergola Community Arts Space / CLUSTER + THISS Studio - Exterior Photography Pergola Community Arts Space / CLUSTER + THISS Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Space, Installations & Structures, Cultural Architecture
Cairo, Egypt
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pergola Community Arts Space / CLUSTER + THISS Studio - Exterior Photography
© Georges & Samuel Mohsen - The GS Studio

Text description provided by the architects. CLUSTER (Cairo Lab for Urban Studies, Training and Environmental Research) in collaboration with THISS Studio and Orient Productions have completed an independent outdoor community arts space in Cairo, located in Giza's Agouza Children's Park, one of the city's few remaining publicly accessible green spaces. Titled Pergola and perched close to the Nile river front, the bright red, ten-metre tall structure offers a new beating heart for an emerging cultural scene in Cairo. Inspired by public bandstands and similar sheltered spaces, Pergola addresses the increasing gentrification and commercialisation of Cairo's public space and neighbourhood parks, offering an alternative approach to urban development anchored in art and cultural programmes. The project positions design as a tool of resistance and preservation as unchecked development, often in favour of foreign investment, is increasingly at odds with cultural preservation and community spaces.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
THISS Studio
Office
CLUSTER
Office

Materials

SteelPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureEgypt

Materials and Tags

SteelPlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureEgypt
Cite: " Pergola Community Arts Space / CLUSTER + THISS Studio" 05 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035661/pergola-community-arts-space-cluster-cairo-plus-thiss-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Check the latest FountainsCheck the latest FountainsCheck the latest Fountains

Check the latest Fountains

Top #Tags