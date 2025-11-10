Alicia House / ALTOVA

-
Architects: ALTOVA
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Cesar Belio, Roberto Torres Valle
-
Manufacturers: Vitro®, Cemex México S.A. de C.V., Comex México, Helvex, Interceramic, Ternium
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Alicia is a contemporary architectural intervention located in the Historic Center of Comitán de Domínguez, Chiapas —a Magical Town in southeastern Mexico— designed as accommodation for the Airbnb platform. It reinterprets vernacular architecture from a modern perspective, integrating bioclimatic strategies that balance efficiency, aesthetics, and low maintenance.