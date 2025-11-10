Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Mexico
  5. Alicia House / ALTOVA

Alicia House / ALTOVA

Alicia House / ALTOVA - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Lodging
Comitán de Domínguez, Mexico
  • Architects: ALTOVA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesar Belio, Roberto Torres Valle
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vitro®, Cemex México S.A. de C.V., Comex México, Helvex, Interceramic, Ternium
Alicia House / ALTOVA - Interior Photography
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Alicia is a contemporary architectural intervention located in the Historic Center of Comitán de Domínguez, Chiapas —a Magical Town in southeastern Mexico— designed as accommodation for the Airbnb platform. It reinterprets vernacular architecture from a modern perspective, integrating bioclimatic strategies that balance efficiency, aesthetics, and low maintenance.

Project gallery

ALTOVA
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingMexico
Cite: "Alicia House / ALTOVA" [Casa Alicia / ALTOVA] 10 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035653/alicia-house-altova> ISSN 0719-8884

