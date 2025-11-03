Zen House / Studio Nirvana

+ 30

Houses • Palakkad, India Architects: Studio Nirvana

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ishita Sitwala

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project FritsJurgens &Tradition , 101 COPENHAGEN , M-Lime , Mario Tsai , Phantom Hands , Poj Studio , Sar Studio , Schuco International , Spoon Lighting , Stem Design Manufacturers:

Category: Houses

Principal Designers: Avinash Joshy, Steffy Thomas

Project Architects: Liz Tomy, Fathima Thahseen, Greeshma Shaji, Arti Ghatge

Site Supervisors: Ragesh R, Abhijith Mohan, Vinu Nair

Contractors: Sravanti Design

Lighting Consultants: Aasha Levin Lighting Systems Pvt Ltd (Spoon Lighting Partner)

MEP: PaiTech Solutions

Automation: Gadgeon Lifestyle

HVAC: Tranzcend Air Systems

Doors And Windows: Exelon Hi Fabs & Contractors (Schuco Partner)

Metal Works: Studio Vinton

Furniture Carpentary: Formave

Concrete Furniture: Ferrocon Concrete Factory

City: Palakkad

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Zenhouse is a residential project designed as a vacation home in Palakkad, Kerala. The project is not just a house; it's a space designed to function as a sanctuary. The concept is to create an idyllic, peaceful spaces that aim for a state of enlightenment through thoughtful design. This is achieved through a minimalist design philosophy that eliminates visual clutter, reduces stress, and fosters a sense of mental clarity.