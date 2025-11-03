Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Zen House / Studio Nirvana

Zen House / Studio Nirvana

Save

Zen House / Studio Nirvana - Image 2 of 35Zen House / Studio Nirvana - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteZen House / Studio Nirvana - Interior Photography, ConcreteZen House / Studio Nirvana - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairZen House / Studio Nirvana - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Palakkad, India
  • Architects: Studio Nirvana
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ishita Sitwala
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FritsJurgens, &Tradition, 101 COPENHAGEN, M-Lime, Mario Tsai, Phantom Hands, Poj Studio , Sar Studio, Schuco International, Spoon Lighting, Stem Design
  • Category: Houses
  • Principal Designers: Avinash Joshy, Steffy Thomas
  • Project Architects: Liz Tomy, Fathima Thahseen, Greeshma Shaji, Arti Ghatge
  • Site Supervisors: Ragesh R, Abhijith Mohan, Vinu Nair
  • Contractors: Sravanti Design
  • Lighting Consultants: Aasha Levin Lighting Systems Pvt Ltd (Spoon Lighting Partner)
  • MEP: PaiTech Solutions
  • Automation: Gadgeon Lifestyle
  • HVAC: Tranzcend Air Systems
  • Doors And Windows: Exelon Hi Fabs & Contractors (Schuco Partner)
  • Metal Works: Studio Vinton
  • Furniture Carpentary: Formave
  • Concrete Furniture: Ferrocon Concrete Factory
  • City: Palakkad
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Zen House / Studio Nirvana - Image 6 of 35
© Ishita Sitwala

Text description provided by the architects. Zenhouse is a residential project designed as a vacation home in Palakkad, Kerala. The project is not just a house; it's a space designed to function as a sanctuary. The concept is to create an idyllic, peaceful spaces that aim for a state of enlightenment through thoughtful design. This is achieved through a minimalist design philosophy that eliminates visual clutter, reduces stress, and fosters a sense of mental clarity.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Nirvana
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Zen House / Studio Nirvana" 03 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035651/zen-house-studio-nirvana> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags