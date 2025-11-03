Zen House / Studio Nirvana

-
Architects: Studio Nirvana
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ishita Sitwala
-
Manufacturers: FritsJurgens, &Tradition, 101 COPENHAGEN, M-Lime, Mario Tsai, Phantom Hands, Poj Studio , Sar Studio, Schuco International, Spoon Lighting, Stem Design
- Category: Houses
- Principal Designers: Avinash Joshy, Steffy Thomas
- Project Architects: Liz Tomy, Fathima Thahseen, Greeshma Shaji, Arti Ghatge
- Site Supervisors: Ragesh R, Abhijith Mohan, Vinu Nair
- Contractors: Sravanti Design
- Lighting Consultants: Aasha Levin Lighting Systems Pvt Ltd (Spoon Lighting Partner)
- MEP: PaiTech Solutions
- Automation: Gadgeon Lifestyle
- HVAC: Tranzcend Air Systems
- Doors And Windows: Exelon Hi Fabs & Contractors (Schuco Partner)
- Metal Works: Studio Vinton
- Furniture Carpentary: Formave
- Concrete Furniture: Ferrocon Concrete Factory
- City: Palakkad
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Zenhouse is a residential project designed as a vacation home in Palakkad, Kerala. The project is not just a house; it's a space designed to function as a sanctuary. The concept is to create an idyllic, peaceful spaces that aim for a state of enlightenment through thoughtful design. This is achieved through a minimalist design philosophy that eliminates visual clutter, reduces stress, and fosters a sense of mental clarity.