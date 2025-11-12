La Salvada Retreat / Tarek Shamma

+ 10

Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: Tarek Shamma

City: Melides

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. La Salvada is an extraordinary architectural project envisioned by Tarek Shamma in response to the client's brief of creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. The project faced planning constraints, as it was limited to the existing footprint of two ruins, while also needing to preserve and design around a magnificent, sprawling cactus measuring 5 meters in height.