The Folly / Tarek Shamma

•
Melides, Portugal
-
Architects: Tarek Shamma
- Area: 130 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Clement Vayssieres
- Category: Cultural Architecture
- Design Team: Tarek Shamma
- City: Melides
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The Folly is an extraordinary architectural project born from a client's desire for a space dedicated to contemplation and meditation, free from any predetermined program. Inspired by conversations around iconic structures like the Jantar Mantar, the step-wells of India, and the Parthenon, the design of The Folly aims to evoke a sense of connection with ancient architectural marvels while celebrating light and the four elements: earth, fire, wind, and water.