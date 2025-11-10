The Folly / Tarek Shamma

+ 6

Category: Cultural Architecture

Design Team: Tarek Shamma

City: Melides

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The Folly is an extraordinary architectural project born from a client's desire for a space dedicated to contemplation and meditation, free from any predetermined program. Inspired by conversations around iconic structures like the Jantar Mantar, the step-wells of India, and the Parthenon, the design of The Folly aims to evoke a sense of connection with ancient architectural marvels while celebrating light and the four elements: earth, fire, wind, and water.