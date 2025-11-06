A Villa between Cyberpunk and Listening Bar / co.arch studio

+ 17

Category: Hospitality Architecture, Bar, Refurbishment

Lead Team: Andrea Pezzoli

Design Team: Giulia Urciuoli, Matteo Torti, Gaia Uslenghi, Federica Leonardi

Interior Design: OTS

General Contractor: RCM

City: Milano

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. In the Certosa District, located in the north-west of Milan, an area undergoing a major regeneration project promoted by RealStep and today Milan's most vibrant gastronomic hub, stands an early 20th-century villa that has been many things over time: a slaughterhouse, a squat, a forgotten fragment of the city. Today, it is Club Giovanile Milano, a space that brings together dining, a listening bar, and live music.