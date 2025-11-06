A Villa between Cyberpunk and Listening Bar / co.arch studio

•
Milano, Italy
-
Architects: co.arch studio
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Simone Bossi
-
Manufacturers: Artemide, Egoluce, Genuit
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Bar, Refurbishment
- Lead Team: Andrea Pezzoli
- Design Team: Giulia Urciuoli, Matteo Torti, Gaia Uslenghi, Federica Leonardi
- Interior Design: OTS
- General Contractor: RCM
- City: Milano
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. In the Certosa District, located in the north-west of Milan, an area undergoing a major regeneration project promoted by RealStep and today Milan's most vibrant gastronomic hub, stands an early 20th-century villa that has been many things over time: a slaughterhouse, a squat, a forgotten fragment of the city. Today, it is Club Giovanile Milano, a space that brings together dining, a listening bar, and live music.