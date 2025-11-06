Solem Forest House / MORFEUS arkitekter

+ 30

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Office Lead Architects: Caroline Støvring, Cecilie Wille, Matthew Anderson, Mari H. Grennæs

Design Team: MORFEUS arkitekter

Landscape Architecture: MORFEUS arkitekter

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PRETRE

General Contractor: Stenberg & Co.

Interior Design: Møbelsnekker Lars Marki Terjesen, Møbelsnekker Ulf Koritzinsky

Country: Norway

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Solem forest is a small residential area on the outskirts of Oslo, just east of the city's main water supply, Maridalsvannet. The property is situated in a lush landscape on a gently sloping ridge. Good sun conditions, large pine trees, surrounding forests, and a few dispersed wooden houses give the place a distinctive character.