  Solem Forest House / MORFEUS arkitekter

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Norway
  • Architects: MORFEUS arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Finn Ståle Felberg
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Louis Poulsen, Ifö Electric AB, Møre Royal, SG, Svenneby Sag og Høvleri
  • Office Lead Architects: Caroline Støvring, Cecilie Wille, Matthew Anderson, Mari H. Grennæs
  • Design Team: MORFEUS arkitekter
  • Landscape Architecture: MORFEUS arkitekter
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PRETRE
  • General Contractor: Stenberg & Co.
  • Interior Design: Møbelsnekker Lars Marki Terjesen, Møbelsnekker Ulf Koritzinsky
  • Country: Norway
Solem Forest House / MORFEUS arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Finn Ståle Felberg

Text description provided by the architects. Solem forest is a small residential area on the outskirts of Oslo, just east of the city's main water supply, Maridalsvannet. The property is situated in a lush landscape on a gently sloping ridge. Good sun conditions, large pine trees, surrounding forests, and a few dispersed wooden houses give the place a distinctive character.

MORFEUS arkitekter
