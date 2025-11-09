Joséphine Baker Student Residence / Ateliers A+ + Atelier Métis

•
Saint-Martin-d'Hères, France
-
Architects: Atelier Métis, Ateliers A+
- Area: 9999 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Camille Gharbi
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture
- General Contractor: CROUS Grenoble Alpes, SDE, Société Dauphinoise pour l’Habitat
- Landscape Architecture: H2MPC
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: CET bâtiment et énergie, IDE de Projet, Converso TP, GESCEM
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Canopée
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Betrec IG
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Echologos
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Busseuil / Guiboud
- Interior Design: Rondy Forestier
- Design Team: Ateliers A+, Atelier Métis
- City: Saint-Martin-d'Hères
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of a remarkable alpine landscape, the Joséphine Baker student residence forges a close connection with its environment through an architecture that combines precise volumes and a dialogue between materials. Driven by a bioclimatic design, the project preserves the spirit and richness of the site. Renewable energy, summer comfort, and the choice of sustainable construction materials are emphasised, contributing to exemplary energy efficiency and a reduced carbon footprint.