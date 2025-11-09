Joséphine Baker Student Residence / Ateliers A+ + Atelier Métis

+ 24

Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture

General Contractor: CROUS Grenoble Alpes, SDE, Société Dauphinoise pour l’Habitat

Landscape Architecture: H2MPC

Engineering & Consulting > Other: CET bâtiment et énergie, IDE de Projet, Converso TP, GESCEM

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Canopée

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Betrec IG

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Echologos

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Busseuil / Guiboud

Interior Design: Rondy Forestier

Design Team: Ateliers A+, Atelier Métis

City: Saint-Martin-d'Hères

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of a remarkable alpine landscape, the Joséphine Baker student residence forges a close connection with its environment through an architecture that combines precise volumes and a dialogue between materials. Driven by a bioclimatic design, the project preserves the spirit and richness of the site. Renewable energy, summer comfort, and the choice of sustainable construction materials are emphasised, contributing to exemplary energy efficiency and a reduced carbon footprint.