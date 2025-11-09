Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Joséphine Baker Student Residence / Ateliers A+ + Atelier Métis

Joséphine Baker Student Residence / Ateliers A+ + Atelier Métis

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture
Saint-Martin-d'Hères, France
  • General Contractor: CROUS Grenoble Alpes, SDE, Société Dauphinoise pour l’Habitat
  • Landscape Architecture: H2MPC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: CET bâtiment et énergie, IDE de Projet, Converso TP, GESCEM
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Canopée
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Betrec IG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Echologos
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Busseuil / Guiboud
  • Interior Design: Rondy Forestier
  • Design Team: Ateliers A+, Atelier Métis
  • City: Saint-Martin-d'Hères
  • Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of a remarkable alpine landscape, the Joséphine Baker student residence forges a close connection with its environment through an architecture that combines precise volumes and a dialogue between materials. Driven by a bioclimatic design, the project preserves the spirit and richness of the site. Renewable energy, summer comfort, and the choice of sustainable construction materials are emphasised, contributing to exemplary energy efficiency and a reduced carbon footprint.

Materials

WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureFrance

