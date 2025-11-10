Holiday Home in Iceland / Teiknistofan Tröð

•
Borgarnes, Iceland
-
Architects: Teiknistofan Tröð
- Area: 99 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Nanne Springer
-
Manufacturers: RHEINZINK, Tylö
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Office Lead Architects: Sigridur Magnusdottir, Hans-Olav Andersen
- Design Team: Teiknistofan Tröð
- Collaborators: Lota.ehf
- City: Borgarnes
- Country: Iceland
Location - Nestled in a secluded valley in southwest Iceland, the holiday home is situated on a site defined by untouched natural vegetation, including mountain birch, heather, and grass. The terrain slopes gently southward and borders a large lake, offering dramatic views across the water toward distant mountains.