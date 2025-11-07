Wohnen Hoch Drei Building Community / Limbrock Tubbesing Architekten

+ 18

Category: Residential Architecture

Office Lead Architects: Annika Limbrock, Simon Tubbesing

Design Team: Limbrock Tubbesing Architekten

City: Hamburg

Country: Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A close connection to nature plays a keyrole for the building community 'Wohnen Hoch Drei' which isn't necessarily bound to borders of the property but is also reflected in the careful and sustainable use of natural materials.