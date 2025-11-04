Household Practice / FELT architecture & design

-
Architects: FELT architecture & design
- Area: 345 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Stijn Bollaert
-
Manufacturers: AGROB BUCHTAL, Wienerberger, Eternit, Fermacell, Firmax, Sapa Building System International NV, Sicis
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Jasper Stevens, Karel Verstraeten
- Design Team: FELT architecture & design
- City: Ghent
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. In a densely populated district, a narrow alleyway leads to an irregularly contoured parcel of land in the heart of the city block. Once occupied by thirteen nondescript garage boxes, this space has undergone a transformative metamorphosis, giving rise to a contemporary ensemble - a single-family dwelling harmoniously integrated with a yoga studio and a cozy café.