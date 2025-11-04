Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Household Practice / FELT architecture & design

Household Practice / FELT architecture & design

Household Practice / FELT architecture & design - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete, CourtyardHousehold Practice / FELT architecture & design - Exterior Photography, ConcreteHousehold Practice / FELT architecture & design - Interior PhotographyHousehold Practice / FELT architecture & design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Glass, Shelving, ChairHousehold Practice / FELT architecture & design - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture
Ghent, Belgium
  • Architects: FELT architecture & design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  345
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Stijn Bollaert
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AGROB BUCHTAL, Wienerberger, Eternit, Fermacell, Firmax, Sapa Building System International NV, Sicis
Household Practice / FELT architecture & design - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete, Courtyard
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. In a densely populated district, a narrow alleyway leads to an irregularly contoured parcel of land in the heart of the city block. Once occupied by thirteen nondescript garage boxes, this space has undergone a transformative metamorphosis, giving rise to a contemporary ensemble - a single-family dwelling harmoniously integrated with a yoga studio and a cozy café.

FELT architecture & design
Materials

GlassSteelBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureBelgium

Cite: "Household Practice / FELT architecture & design" 04 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035605/household-practice-felt-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

