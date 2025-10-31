Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. India
  5. Villa Familia / unTAG

Villa Familia / unTAG

Save

Villa Familia / unTAG - Exterior PhotographyVilla Familia / unTAG - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardVilla Familia / unTAG - Exterior Photography, BalconyVilla Familia / unTAG - Interior Photography, Door, ChairVilla Familia / unTAG - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by ArchDaily Team
Residential Architecture
Lonavala, India
  • Architects: unTAG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pranit Bora Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asian Paints, ECRA Fenestrations, GRAVA Stones, Jaquar Bath fittings, TRG Roofing Solutions
  • Lead Architects: Gauri Satam and Tejesh Patil
  • Design Team: Vibhu Viraj, Kavya Shah
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Parag Parandekar
  • General Contractor: Aviv Associates , JV Interiors
  • Landscape Architecture: unTAG Architecture and Interiors
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Satish Thorve
  • City: Lonavala
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Familia is a tropical biophilic getaway in a gated Parsi neighborhood in Lonavala, India. The family's brief was to create a generational home nurturing togetherness, balancing intimacy with openness. The home has a dual personality, externally a modern architectural figurine punctuated with greens, while internally adorned with ancestral Parsi heirlooms. The house seeks a dialogue between landscape and built form, wherein the verandahs and balconies become pivotal transient spaces in the tropics. Unlike a monolith, the home unfolds as three distinct masses, woven by delicate passages. These passages are not merely corridors but breathing voids, bringing in light and air, framing picture-perfect views of immediate greens.

Save this picture!
Villa Familia / unTAG - Exterior Photography
© Pranit Bora Studio
Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
unTAG
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Villa Familia / unTAG" 31 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035604/villa-familia-untag> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags