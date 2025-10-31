Villa Familia / unTAG

-
Architects: unTAG
- Area: 7500 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Pranit Bora Studio
Manufacturers: Asian Paints, ECRA Fenestrations, GRAVA Stones, Jaquar Bath fittings, TRG Roofing Solutions
Lead Architects: Gauri Satam and Tejesh Patil
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Vibhu Viraj, Kavya Shah
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Parag Parandekar
- General Contractor: Aviv Associates , JV Interiors
- Landscape Architecture: unTAG Architecture and Interiors
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Satish Thorve
- City: Lonavala
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Villa Familia is a tropical biophilic getaway in a gated Parsi neighborhood in Lonavala, India. The family's brief was to create a generational home nurturing togetherness, balancing intimacy with openness. The home has a dual personality, externally a modern architectural figurine punctuated with greens, while internally adorned with ancestral Parsi heirlooms. The house seeks a dialogue between landscape and built form, wherein the verandahs and balconies become pivotal transient spaces in the tropics. Unlike a monolith, the home unfolds as three distinct masses, woven by delicate passages. These passages are not merely corridors but breathing voids, bringing in light and air, framing picture-perfect views of immediate greens.