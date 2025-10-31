Villa Familia / unTAG

+ 24

Residential Architecture • Lonavala, India Architects: unTAG

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7500 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Pranit Bora Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Asian Paints , ECRA Fenestrations , GRAVA Stones , Jaquar Bath fittings , TRG Roofing Solutions

Lead Architects: Gauri Satam and Tejesh Patil

Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: Vibhu Viraj, Kavya Shah

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Parag Parandekar

General Contractor: Aviv Associates , JV Interiors

Landscape Architecture: unTAG Architecture and Interiors

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Satish Thorve

City: Lonavala

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Familia is a tropical biophilic getaway in a gated Parsi neighborhood in Lonavala, India. The family's brief was to create a generational home nurturing togetherness, balancing intimacy with openness. The home has a dual personality, externally a modern architectural figurine punctuated with greens, while internally adorned with ancestral Parsi heirlooms. The house seeks a dialogue between landscape and built form, wherein the verandahs and balconies become pivotal transient spaces in the tropics. Unlike a monolith, the home unfolds as three distinct masses, woven by delicate passages. These passages are not merely corridors but breathing voids, bringing in light and air, framing picture-perfect views of immediate greens.