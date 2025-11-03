Mycelial Hut / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

+ 18

Category: Cultural Architecture

Technical Team: Dachan Oh, Hakjoon Kim, Yejun Kim, Heon Lee, Wonseok Lee, Jeonggi Kim, Seonwoo Kim,Jaegong Choi, Seongmin Hong, Songju Yi, Seoyeon Bae, Thin Haythi Aung, DongUk Sohn, Yunjin Kim, Suhyeong You

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: EarthForm

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture and construction sector currently accounts for the highest carbon emissions among all global industries. Architecture, which has evolved alongside humanity for over 10,000 years, entered the 20th century prioritizing efficiency and economy above all else, adopting concrete and steel as its near-exclusive materials. This pursuit of industrial optimization, while enabling rapid development, also detached architecture from its ecological roots and intensified the environmental burden of the built environment.