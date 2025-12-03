Apartment in the Center of Tbilisi / Numero Design Studio

-
Architects: Numero Design Studio
- Area: 130 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Grigory Sokolinsky
- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
- Lead Team: Nino Dzidzadze
- Design Team: Numero Design Studio
- City: Tbilisi
- Country: Georgia
Text description provided by the architects. This private residence is a thoughtful collaboration, fully tailored to the owner's unique personality, tastes, and lifestyle. From the outset, our studio approached this project not simply as designing an interior but as crafting a space that translates the essence of its inhabitant into architectural form.