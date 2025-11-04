Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  DDAR House / Othmane Bengebara Studio

DDAR House / Othmane Bengebara Studio

DDAR House / Othmane Bengebara Studio - Exterior Photography
DDAR House / Othmane Bengebara Studio - Interior Photography
DDAR House / Othmane Bengebara Studio - Interior Photography, Wood

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Essaouira, Morocco
  • Technical Team: Yasmine Sebti
  • Office Lead Architects: Othmane Bengebara
  • Design Team: Othmane Bengebara Studio
  • Interior Design: Cap Ingenierie International
  • City: Essaouira
  • Country: Morocco
DDAR House / Othmane Bengebara Studio - Exterior Photography
© Iman Zaoin

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the hills near Essaouira, Morocco, DDAR is a modern rustic villa that embodies a dialogue between tradition and contemporaneity, craftsmanship and landscape. Designed collaboratively by architect Othmane Bengebara and the owner, the house is conceived as a living structure rather than a fixed object — a place where architecture becomes a vessel for creation, exchange, and cultural transmission. Built by hand using ancestral techniques, the villa draws from the vernacular forms of rural Morocco, merging local know-how with an environmentally conscious approach to design. Its irregular rhythm, tactile surfaces, and sculptural volumes blend seamlessly into the surrounding terrain, giving the impression that the house has grown organically from the land itself.

Othmane Bengebara Studio
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMorocco

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMorocco
Cite: "DDAR House / Othmane Bengebara Studio" 04 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035597/ddar-house-othmane-bengebara-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

