DDAR House / Othmane Bengebara Studio

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Technical Team: Yasmine Sebti

Office Lead Architects: Othmane Bengebara

Design Team: Othmane Bengebara Studio

Interior Design: Cap Ingenierie International

City: Essaouira

Country: Morocco

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the hills near Essaouira, Morocco, DDAR is a modern rustic villa that embodies a dialogue between tradition and contemporaneity, craftsmanship and landscape. Designed collaboratively by architect Othmane Bengebara and the owner, the house is conceived as a living structure rather than a fixed object — a place where architecture becomes a vessel for creation, exchange, and cultural transmission. Built by hand using ancestral techniques, the villa draws from the vernacular forms of rural Morocco, merging local know-how with an environmentally conscious approach to design. Its irregular rhythm, tactile surfaces, and sculptural volumes blend seamlessly into the surrounding terrain, giving the impression that the house has grown organically from the land itself.