Linh Trung House / H.a

Ho Chi Minh , Vietnam
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Huu Vuong Trung, Long Ngo Thien, Huy Tran Quoc
  • Structure And Construction Supervision: Minh Lam Co. Ltd
  • City: Ho Chi Minh
  • Country: Vietnam
© Quangdam

Text description provided by the architects. Design mission: Renovate the existing worship house and build a new house for three generations on the remaining land, so as not to affect the location of ancestral graves..This project aims to transform a space that is inherently solemn and spiritual into a warm, intimate, and livable home.

H.a
Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Linh Trung House / H.a" 01 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035576/linh-trung-house-ha> ISSN 0719-8884

