Linh Trung House / H.a

Category: Houses

Design Team: Huu Vuong Trung, Long Ngo Thien, Huy Tran Quoc

Structure And Construction Supervision: Minh Lam Co. Ltd

City: Ho Chi Minh

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Design mission: Renovate the existing worship house and build a new house for three generations on the remaining land, so as not to affect the location of ancestral graves..This project aims to transform a space that is inherently solemn and spiritual into a warm, intimate, and livable home.