Linh Trung House / H.a

- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Huu Vuong Trung, Long Ngo Thien, Huy Tran Quoc
- Structure And Construction Supervision: Minh Lam Co. Ltd
- City: Ho Chi Minh
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Design mission: Renovate the existing worship house and build a new house for three generations on the remaining land, so as not to affect the location of ancestral graves..This project aims to transform a space that is inherently solemn and spiritual into a warm, intimate, and livable home.