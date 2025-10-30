Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Lib Earth House model B / Lib Work Co., Ltd. + Arup + ogawaa design studio + Studio QTN

Lib Earth House model B / Lib Work Co., Ltd. + Arup + ogawaa design studio + Studio QTN

Lib Earth House model B / Lib Work Co., Ltd. + Arup + ogawaa design studio + Studio QTN - Exterior PhotographyLib Earth House model B / Lib Work Co., Ltd. + Arup + ogawaa design studio + Studio QTN - Interior Photography, KitchenLib Earth House model B / Lib Work Co., Ltd. + Arup + ogawaa design studio + Studio QTN - Interior Photography, WoodLib Earth House model B / Lib Work Co., Ltd. + Arup + ogawaa design studio + Studio QTN - Interior Photography, Door, ChairLib Earth House model B / Lib Work Co., Ltd. + Arup + ogawaa design studio + Studio QTN - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Yamaga, Japan
  • Lead Team: Chikara Seguchi, Masashi Nagano, Jinsei Nishida, Yoshiki Asano, Tatsuya Furue, Yuri Nagata
  • Technical Team: Mitsuhiro Kanada, Koji Shigenaga, Kazuma Goto, Keita Tsukuhiji, Atsuya Niimi, Hiroshi Sasano
  • Design Team: Taishi Ogawa, Yuya Kyotani
  • City: Yamaga
  • Country: Japan
Lib Earth House model B / Lib Work Co., Ltd. + Arup + ogawaa design studio + Studio QTN - Exterior Photography
© Akira Ito

Text description provided by the architects. The Lib Earth House Project aims to develop future housing models that embody principles of environmental sustainability and habitability. By utilizing construction-scale 3D printing technology, the project explores how buildings can be built exclusively from locally sourced, biodegradable materials, fostering long-term, harmonious habitation on Earth. The recently completed "Lib Earth House model b" is the second prototype realized under this initiative. This single-story experimental residence spans approximately 100 sqm and is constructed using 3D-printed earthen walls.

