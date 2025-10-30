Lib Earth House model B / Lib Work Co., Ltd. + Arup + ogawaa design studio + Studio QTN

-
Architects: Arup, Lib Work Co., Ltd., Studio QTN, ogawaa design studio LLC
- Area: 132 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Akira Ito
-
Lead Architects: Masashi Nagano, Taishi Ogawa, Yuya Kyotani
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Chikara Seguchi, Masashi Nagano, Jinsei Nishida, Yoshiki Asano, Tatsuya Furue, Yuri Nagata
- Technical Team: Mitsuhiro Kanada, Koji Shigenaga, Kazuma Goto, Keita Tsukuhiji, Atsuya Niimi, Hiroshi Sasano
- Design Team: Taishi Ogawa, Yuya Kyotani
- City: Yamaga
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. The Lib Earth House Project aims to develop future housing models that embody principles of environmental sustainability and habitability. By utilizing construction-scale 3D printing technology, the project explores how buildings can be built exclusively from locally sourced, biodegradable materials, fostering long-term, harmonious habitation on Earth. The recently completed "Lib Earth House model b" is the second prototype realized under this initiative. This single-story experimental residence spans approximately 100 sqm and is constructed using 3D-printed earthen walls.