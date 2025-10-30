Lib Earth House model B / Lib Work Co., Ltd. + Arup + ogawaa design studio + Studio QTN

+ 24

Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Chikara Seguchi, Masashi Nagano, Jinsei Nishida, Yoshiki Asano, Tatsuya Furue, Yuri Nagata

Technical Team: Mitsuhiro Kanada, Koji Shigenaga, Kazuma Goto, Keita Tsukuhiji, Atsuya Niimi, Hiroshi Sasano

Design Team: Taishi Ogawa, Yuya Kyotani

City: Yamaga

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The Lib Earth House Project aims to develop future housing models that embody principles of environmental sustainability and habitability. By utilizing construction-scale 3D printing technology, the project explores how buildings can be built exclusively from locally sourced, biodegradable materials, fostering long-term, harmonious habitation on Earth. The recently completed "Lib Earth House model b" is the second prototype realized under this initiative. This single-story experimental residence spans approximately 100 sqm and is constructed using 3D-printed earthen walls.