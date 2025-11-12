Ses Veles Housing / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes + Joan Josep Fortuny Giró

•
Puigpunyent, Spain
-
Architects: Alventosa Morell Arquitectes, Joan Josep Fortuny Giró
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:José Hevia
-
Lead Architects: Joan Fortuny, Marc Alventosa, Xavier Morell
- Category: Apartments
- Design Team: Andrea Capella Mònaco, Joan Martí Elias, Carolina Capella Mònaco, Jordi Adell Roig i Júlia Nabona Jasans, Sandra Vargas, Marina Morey, Gori Llambias, Raquel Mirón, Rebeca Lopez, Eric Moyá
- Technical Team: Baltasar Nicolau
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Estudis d’Enginyeria de les Illes
- City: Puigpunyent
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Puigpunyent, Mallorca, this project led by the IBAVI (Balearic Housing Institute) proposes a building designed with criteria of sustainability, energy efficiency, and respect for the natural environment. To achieve this, the project develops from a model of local economy that recovers trades, construction systems, and passive strategies inherent to the native island culture.