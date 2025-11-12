Ses Veles Housing / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes + Joan Josep Fortuny Giró

+ 19

Category: Apartments

Design Team: Andrea Capella Mònaco, Joan Martí Elias, Carolina Capella Mònaco, Jordi Adell Roig i Júlia Nabona Jasans, Sandra Vargas, Marina Morey, Gori Llambias, Raquel Mirón, Rebeca Lopez, Eric Moyá

Technical Team: Baltasar Nicolau

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Estudis d’Enginyeria de les Illes

City: Puigpunyent

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Puigpunyent, Mallorca, this project led by the IBAVI (Balearic Housing Institute) proposes a building designed with criteria of sustainability, energy efficiency, and respect for the natural environment. To achieve this, the project develops from a model of local economy that recovers trades, construction systems, and passive strategies inherent to the native island culture.