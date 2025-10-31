House SD / Atelier Ose Architecture

+ 21

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation

Lead Team: Théo Vivien

Design Team: Atelier Ose Architecture

City: La Roche-sur-Yon

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On a narrow, elongated plot, this former railway workers' house, fully renovated, and its garden-side extension are created around a central patio, which opens up and enhances the rear façade. The patio preserves the occupants' privacy while allowing optimal natural light into every room. The new patio draws light deep into each room and shields daily life from view.