House SD / Atelier Ose Architecture

La Roche-sur-Yon, France
Architects: Atelier Ose Architecture
- Area: 137 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Vladimir Jamet
Manufacturers: Technal, DuPont, Schneider Electric, Arcelor Mittal, Onduline, Velux
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
- Lead Team: Théo Vivien
- Design Team: Atelier Ose Architecture
- City: La Roche-sur-Yon
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. On a narrow, elongated plot, this former railway workers' house, fully renovated, and its garden-side extension are created around a central patio, which opens up and enhances the rear façade. The patio preserves the occupants' privacy while allowing optimal natural light into every room. The new patio draws light deep into each room and shields daily life from view.