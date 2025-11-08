Metro Wind Pavilion / Mur Mur Lab

+ 14

Category: Infrastructure, Renovation

Design Team: Xia Murong, Li Zhi, Zeng Rui

Structural Design : XU Hongsheng

Lighting Design: ElA-Jiang Zhaolong，Wang Chuang

Curtain Wall Design: Shanghai Liyang Co., Ltd.-Gao Yushan, Chen Xinyang

Party A Team: Design: Feng Xia, Xiao Genming, Wu liangdan, Construction: Mao Qizhong

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. When we secured the contract for the renovation and revitalization of the Lingzhi Station Ventilation Pavilion on Shenzhen Metro Line 12 for the Shenzhen Joy City project, we began to contemplate more deeply about this infrastructure that had faced "repeated delays" throughout its protracted construction phase. Shenzhen Joy City is situated in the old Bao'an District, Zone 25, a place rich with the memories of the area's long-time residents. We often observe that human memory can be unreliable. It is only through the interaction of an individual with the tangible systems of their environment that the emotions, experiences, and sensations that arise become anchored in the fabric of daily life. Urban renewal, at its heart, is about weaving a collective everyday existence.