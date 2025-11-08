Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Infrastructure
  4. China
  5. Metro Wind Pavilion / Mur Mur Lab

Metro Wind Pavilion / Mur Mur Lab

Save

Metro Wind Pavilion / Mur Mur Lab - Exterior Photography, CityscapeMetro Wind Pavilion / Mur Mur Lab - Image 3 of 19Metro Wind Pavilion / Mur Mur Lab - Image 4 of 19Metro Wind Pavilion / Mur Mur Lab - Image 5 of 19Metro Wind Pavilion / Mur Mur Lab - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Infrastructure, Renovation
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: Mur Mur Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:WDi
  • Design Team: Xia Murong, Li Zhi, Zeng Rui
  • Structural Design : XU Hongsheng
  • Lighting Design: ElA-Jiang Zhaolong，Wang Chuang
  • Curtain Wall Design: Shanghai Liyang Co., Ltd.-Gao Yushan, Chen Xinyang
  • Party A Team: Design: Feng Xia, Xiao Genming, Wu liangdan, Construction: Mao Qizhong
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Metro Wind Pavilion / Mur Mur Lab - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© WDi

Text description provided by the architects. When we secured the contract for the renovation and revitalization of the Lingzhi Station Ventilation Pavilion on Shenzhen Metro Line 12 for the Shenzhen Joy City project, we began to contemplate more deeply about this infrastructure that had faced "repeated delays" throughout its protracted construction phase. Shenzhen Joy City is situated in the old Bao'an District, Zone 25, a place rich with the memories of the area's long-time residents. We often observe that human memory can be unreliable. It is only through the interaction of an individual with the tangible systems of their environment that the emotions, experiences, and sensations that arise become anchored in the fabric of daily life. Urban renewal, at its heart, is about weaving a collective everyday existence.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mur Mur Lab
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Metro Wind Pavilion / Mur Mur Lab" 08 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035557/metro-wind-pavilion-mur-mur-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© WDi

深圳大悦城一层街区 / Mur Mur Lab

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags