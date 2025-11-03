A Home for Seniors / acau architecture

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. The Christinger Residence offers around fifteen rental apartments designed for seniors. The project originates from the bequest of Mrs. Christinger, who donated to the municipality a 1,933 m² plot of land and the villa that had been built there in the 1940s. Upon receiving the testament, which dedicated the property to the benefit of the municipality's senior citizens, the municipality initiated a reflection on the type of housing for a population experiencing declining autonomy.