A Home for Seniors / acau architecture

Pregny-Chambésy, Switzerland
Architects: acau architecture
- Area: 1895 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Federal Studio
Lead Architects: Bruno Känel, Liliana Teixeira
- Category: Retirement, Sustainability
- Design Team: Darius Golchan, Liliana Teixeira, Bruno Känel
- Construction Management: Bruno Känel, Enric Rovira
- Wood Engineer: Charpente Concept SA
- Fire Safety Engineer: Charpente Concept SA
- Timber Construction: Lanthmann Construction Bois SA
- Exterior Doors & Windows: Norba SA
- Interior Doors: Wider SA
- Windows: Wider SA
- City: Pregny-Chambésy
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The Christinger Residence offers around fifteen rental apartments designed for seniors. The project originates from the bequest of Mrs. Christinger, who donated to the municipality a 1,933 m² plot of land and the villa that had been built there in the 1940s. Upon receiving the testament, which dedicated the property to the benefit of the municipality's senior citizens, the municipality initiated a reflection on the type of housing for a population experiencing declining autonomy.