M Residence / Paul Conrad Architects

+ 11

Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation

Lead Team: Paul Conrad

Engineering & Consulting > Other: La Porta Consulting Engineers

Landscape Architecture: Eckersley Garden Architecture

City: Toorak

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Transforming the duplex nature of the 1936 home originally designed by elite Melbourne architect Marcus Martin, M Residence by Paul Conrad Architects proposes a considerate new design exploring the relationship between old and new. Honoring the original characteristics seen in many 1930s Toorak and South Yarra interwar homes, the recent contemporary addition presents a sympathetic yet collaborative design, where the respective architectural languages of the two volumes of the residence feel cohesive and unified; adhering to the studio's design ethos to reinterpret classical architectural forms with a modernist approach.