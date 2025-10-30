Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
M Residence / Paul Conrad Architects

M Residence / Paul Conrad Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, LightingM Residence / Paul Conrad Architects - Interior Photography, ChairM Residence / Paul Conrad Architects - Image 4 of 16M Residence / Paul Conrad Architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteM Residence / Paul Conrad Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture, Renovation
Toorak, Australia
  • Architects: Paul Conrad Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  382
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Timothy Kaye
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUST ADELE, Neon Parc, Poliform Australia, Studio Gallery
  • Lead Architects: Paul Conrad
  • Lead Team: Paul Conrad
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: La Porta Consulting Engineers
  • Landscape Architecture: Eckersley Garden Architecture
  • City: Toorak
  • Country: Australia
M Residence / Paul Conrad Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Timothy Kaye

Text description provided by the architects. Transforming the duplex nature of the 1936 home originally designed by elite Melbourne architect Marcus Martin, M Residence by Paul Conrad Architects proposes a considerate new design exploring the relationship between old and new. Honoring the original characteristics seen in many 1930s Toorak and South Yarra interwar homes, the recent contemporary addition presents a sympathetic yet collaborative design, where the respective architectural languages of the two volumes of the residence feel cohesive and unified; adhering to the studio's design ethos to reinterpret classical architectural forms with a modernist approach.

About this office
Paul Conrad Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "M Residence / Paul Conrad Architects" 30 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035536/m-residence-paul-conrad-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags