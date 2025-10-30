M Residence / Paul Conrad Architects

-
Architects: Paul Conrad Architects
- Area: 382 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Timothy Kaye
-
Manufacturers: JUST ADELE, Neon Parc, Poliform Australia, Studio Gallery
-
Lead Architects: Paul Conrad
- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation
- Lead Team: Paul Conrad
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: La Porta Consulting Engineers
- Landscape Architecture: Eckersley Garden Architecture
- City: Toorak
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Transforming the duplex nature of the 1936 home originally designed by elite Melbourne architect Marcus Martin, M Residence by Paul Conrad Architects proposes a considerate new design exploring the relationship between old and new. Honoring the original characteristics seen in many 1930s Toorak and South Yarra interwar homes, the recent contemporary addition presents a sympathetic yet collaborative design, where the respective architectural languages of the two volumes of the residence feel cohesive and unified; adhering to the studio's design ethos to reinterpret classical architectural forms with a modernist approach.