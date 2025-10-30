Borna Park - Work and Living Community / Malte Kloes Architekten

-
Architects: Malte Kloes Architekten
- Area: 9999 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Karina Castro
- Category: Healthcare Architecture, Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Ann-Madlen Gfeller, Nicola Mahon, Tilla Baganz, Malte Kloes
- Construction Management: Büro für Bauökonomie
- Structural Engineering: Caprez Ingenieure
- Landscape Architecture: Andres Geser Landschaftsarchitekten
- Electrical Engineering: IBG Engineering
- Mep Engineering: Gruenberg + Partner
- Lighting Design: lightsphere
- Building Physicist / Acoustical Engineering: BAKUS
- Fire Protection Planning: Pirmin Jung
- City: Rothrist
- Country: Switzerland
Borna-Park: A Community Shaped by Nature - At Borna-Park, life and work are intimately intertwined with the landscape. The site is surrounded by meadows, open fields, and the tree-lined Pfaffneren River. Nature provides more than a mere backdrop; it becomes the identity of the residential and working community.