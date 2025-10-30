Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Borna Park - Work and Living Community / Malte Kloes Architekten

Borna Park - Work and Living Community / Malte Kloes Architekten

Save

Borna Park - Work and Living Community / Malte Kloes Architekten - Image 2 of 28Borna Park - Work and Living Community / Malte Kloes Architekten - Exterior Photography, WoodBorna Park - Work and Living Community / Malte Kloes Architekten - Interior Photography, WoodBorna Park - Work and Living Community / Malte Kloes Architekten - Image 5 of 28Borna Park - Work and Living Community / Malte Kloes Architekten - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Healthcare Architecture, Residential Architecture
Rothrist, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Borna Park - Work and Living Community / Malte Kloes Architekten - Image 2 of 28
© Karina Castro

Borna-Park: A Community Shaped by Nature - At Borna-Park, life and work are intimately intertwined with the landscape. The site is surrounded by meadows, open fields, and the tree-lined Pfaffneren River. Nature provides more than a mere backdrop; it becomes the identity of the residential and working community.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Malte Kloes Architekten
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureSwitzerland
Cite: "Borna Park - Work and Living Community / Malte Kloes Architekten" 30 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035526/borna-park-work-and-living-community-malte-kloes-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags