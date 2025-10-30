Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Hofbode II Semi-Detached House / Marge architecten

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Nazareth-De Pinte, Belgium
  • Architects: Marge architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marnick Beerts
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EQUITONE, Investwood, RENSON, Forbo, KERROCK, Velux
  • Lead Team: Valérie Filliers
  • Design Team: Marge architecten
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Struktuur
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Stabimi
  • General Contractor: Dender Construct
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Joliet
  • City: Nazareth-De Pinte
  • Country: Belgium
Hofbode II Semi-Detached House / Marge architecten - Exterior Photography, Brick, Garden
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation and extension of a semi-detached house that aligns daily life with the rhythm of the sun. The historical postcard reads Villa Les Roses. Almost a novel by Willem Elsschot.

Cite: "Hofbode II Semi-Detached House / Marge architecten" 30 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035524/hofbode-ii-semi-detached-house-marge-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

