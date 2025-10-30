Hofbode II Semi-Detached House / Marge architecten

•
Nazareth-De Pinte, Belgium
Architects: Marge architecten
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Marnick Beerts
Manufacturers: EQUITONE, Investwood, RENSON, Forbo, KERROCK, Velux
- Category: Houses, Renovation, Extension
- Lead Team: Valérie Filliers
- Design Team: Marge architecten
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Struktuur
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Stabimi
- General Contractor: Dender Construct
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Joliet
- City: Nazareth-De Pinte
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation and extension of a semi-detached house that aligns daily life with the rhythm of the sun. The historical postcard reads Villa Les Roses. Almost a novel by Willem Elsschot.