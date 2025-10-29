Willgottheim–Woellenheim Multipurpose Hall / rhb architectes

•
Willgottheim, France
-
Architects: rhb architectes
- Area: 471 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Guillaume Porche
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Public Architecture, Community Center
- Lead And Design Team: rhb architectes
- Office Lead Architects: Julien Rouby, Julie Hemmerlé, Nicolas Brigand
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: E3
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SIB Etudes, ESW
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Solares Bauen
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: ID
- Landscape Architecture: Bruno Kubler
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: DB Silence
- City: Willgottheim
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The Willgottheim-Woellenheim multipurpose hall is set within a site of rare quality, defined by a gently rolling, predominantly green landscape.