Hiraya Pavilion in Sapporo / YKAA

•
Sapporo, Japan
-
Architects: YKAA
- Area: 25 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yongbaek Lee
-
Lead Architects: Atsuki Yamazaki, Maryana Kovalchuk
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cultural Architecture
- Lead Team: Atsuki Yamazaki, Maryana Kovalchuk
- City: Sapporo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a small multifunctional pavilion and studio, the project began with a simple question: how can we create a sense of openness and generosity within a limited footprint while keeping costs low?