A Lodge in Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura

+ 22

Category: Lodging

Graphic Representation: Jorge Luis Ardila

Structural Collaborator: Alvaro Fernando Luna

Dedicated Artisans: Raul Ramos

Country: Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. The dream of preserving what was first, and what it now, as an act of respect and good augury towards and with Mother Nature by Pablo, its owner, is the background that initiates the assingnment. A few kilometers from the central village in the “El Calvario” community, Pastaza province - Ecuador, the family decides to embark on a project capable of offering a recreational experience intended as a place for rest, relaxation, and direct connection with an Amazonian natural environment.