Yano House / Peninsula Arquitetura

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Houses • Brazil Architects: Peninsula Arquitetura, Sanpo Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 260 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project GRAPHISOFT Assoalhos Murata , Bom Tempo , Casa Franceza , Cia de Iluminação , Cia do Metal , Cusinart , Debacco , Eliane , Fernando Jaeger , Hiper Pedras , Marcenaria Ciocca , REKA , Squadra PVC , Trimble Navigation , Warmup Manufacturers:

Category: Houses

Authors: Gabriel Cesar e Santos, Thomas Yano

Construction Management: Eugenio Amodio Conte

Architects: Andressa Diniz, Flávia Sonoda

Engineering: Flavio de Senço, José Guilherme Carceles, Patricia Miho Tsunoushi

Structural Engineering: Pedro Negri

Contract: Projeta Construções e instalações ltda me

Installations: Etip Projetos de Engenharia

Landscape Design: Seiva

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Yano House was designed on a lot measuring 10 meters in width by 44 meters in length. The architectural approach is based on the arrangement of nine reinforced concrete porticoes, which span the shorter cross-section of the site. These porticoes have their columns embedded within the masonry of the side boundary walls, while the upper beams, which remain exposed, also serve as support for the roofing system. There are no exposed columns in either the interior or exterior spaces.