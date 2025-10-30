Retreat in Nocaima / Obreval

Category: Houses

Architect In Charge: Pablo Zarama

City: Nocaima

Country: Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. Located among the lush, rolling hills of Nocaima, Colombia, this small dwelling offers a contemporary, thoughtful, and sensitive reinterpretation of traditional rural architecture. The project revisits vernacular elements such as bamboo, sloping roofs, and open corridors, transforming them into intentional architectural resources that, while honoring their cultural, material, and environmental origins, also question them and establish new relationships with the landscape and climate.