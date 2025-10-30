Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Retreat in Nocaima / Obreval

Nocaima, Colombia
  • Architect In Charge: Pablo Zarama
  • City: Nocaima
  • Country: Colombia
Retreat in Nocaima / Obreval - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Ivan Ortiz Ponce

Text description provided by the architects. Located among the lush, rolling hills of Nocaima, Colombia, this small dwelling offers a contemporary, thoughtful, and sensitive reinterpretation of traditional rural architecture. The project revisits vernacular elements such as bamboo, sloping roofs, and open corridors, transforming them into intentional architectural resources that, while honoring their cultural, material, and environmental origins, also question them and establish new relationships with the landscape and climate.

Obreval
Cite: "Retreat in Nocaima / Obreval" [Retiro en Nocaima / Obreval] 30 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035485/retreat-in-nocaima-obreval> ISSN 0719-8884

