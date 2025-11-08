Concreto House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados

+ 19

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Fabio Angelo Rafael, Renata Dayala Valva Rafael, Juda Zamecki, Jakelyne Martins

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sandro Aurelio

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Sandro Aurelio

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Automatize

General Construction: Rafael Pena

City: Goiânia

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Set on a sharply sloped lot in the Aldeia do Vale Condominium in Goiânia (GO), this residence is part of an occupancy strategy that aims to adapt to the natural topography, reducing land cuts and exploring the possibilities of the elevation to distribute the program.