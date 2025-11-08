Concreto House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados

•
Goiânia, Brazil
Architects: Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados
- Area: 930 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Joana França
Manufacturers: Armazen , Cinex, Gruta Marmores
Lead Architects: Renata Dayala Valva Rafael
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Fabio Angelo Rafael, Renata Dayala Valva Rafael, Juda Zamecki, Jakelyne Martins
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sandro Aurelio
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Sandro Aurelio
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Automatize
- General Construction: Rafael Pena
- City: Goiânia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Set on a sharply sloped lot in the Aldeia do Vale Condominium in Goiânia (GO), this residence is part of an occupancy strategy that aims to adapt to the natural topography, reducing land cuts and exploring the possibilities of the elevation to distribute the program.